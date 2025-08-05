Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 364,187 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $6,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,824,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,385,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,891 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,809,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $876,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,362 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,064,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,903,000 after acquiring an additional 159,016 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,273,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $279,509,000 after buying an additional 1,366,341 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,434,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,542,000 after buying an additional 458,111 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho reduced their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 1.5%

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $43.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.32.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $917.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.55 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 35.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.1%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 108.66%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.