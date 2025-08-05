West Michigan Advisors LLC Sells 493 Shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

West Michigan Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 512.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 52.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $895.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $840.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.90.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 5.3%

NYSE SPOT opened at $660.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $700.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $626.67. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $300.57 and a 1 year high of $785.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

