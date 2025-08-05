West Michigan Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% during the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Dbs Bank upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.93.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,200. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.7%

MPC opened at $168.30 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $183.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.40.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

