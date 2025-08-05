West Michigan Advisors LLC Has $632,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

West Michigan Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,116 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,352,355. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.5%

QCOM opened at $147.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $159.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $182.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.15 and a 200 day moving average of $154.70.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

