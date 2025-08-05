Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 315,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,560 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections makes up approximately 1.1% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $61,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management raised its position in Waste Connections by 1.2% in the first quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 4,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 9.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 371,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,519,000 after purchasing an additional 31,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 112,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,864,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $187.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.22. The company has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.36 and a 1 year high of $201.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

