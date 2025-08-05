Vision Financial Markets LLC Lowers Stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Vision Financial Markets LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in CVS Health by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 2,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.08. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.58.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.30%.

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Bernstein Bank cut their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

