Vision Financial Markets LLC Invests $2.38 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,100 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $2,376,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Vision Financial Markets LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,699 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $455,550,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,911,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,574,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,683,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,923,000 after acquiring an additional 254,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,040.5% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,643,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,680,000 after buying an additional 2,611,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $88.06 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3308 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

