Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,666 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 634.8% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 21.1% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in Visa by 52.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 16,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.84.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,772,810. This trade represents a 63.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,913 shares of company stock valued at $32,902,432. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $342.12 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.51 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.91.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

