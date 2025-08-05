Viavi Solutions (VIAV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter.
Viavi Solutions Trading Up 2.6%
Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 500.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 8,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $84,017.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 242,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,956.22. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on VIAV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.69.
Viavi Solutions Company Profile
Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.
