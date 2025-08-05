Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th.

Veritex has a payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Veritex to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Veritex Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.64. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.08. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veritex

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.91 million. Veritex had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Lavonda Renfro sold 53,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $1,729,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 60,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,567.42. This represents a 47.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $325,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,111.16. This represents a 36.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,810 shares of company stock valued at $9,958,709. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veritex

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Veritex by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,596 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Veritex by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

