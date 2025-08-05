Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $22,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 726,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,139,000 after buying an additional 51,893 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 397,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 272,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,643,000 after acquiring an additional 139,176 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 261,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,751 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 250,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,615,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 2.3%

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $689.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $654.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $603.97. The stock has a market cap of $98.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $705.26.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.