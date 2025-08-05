Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,342 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.8% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of Union Pacific worth $71,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.2%

UNP opened at $222.03 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.03 and a 200-day moving average of $230.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $131.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.