Unilever (NYSE:UL) & Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT) Critical Review

Unilever (NYSE:UL) and Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Unilever shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Sadot Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Unilever shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Sadot Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Unilever and Sadot Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unilever 1 2 3 2 2.75 Sadot Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Unilever presently has a consensus target price of $72.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.52%. Given Unilever’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Unilever is more favorable than Sadot Group.

Unilever has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sadot Group has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Unilever and Sadot Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unilever N/A N/A N/A Sadot Group 0.71% -4.85% -1.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Unilever and Sadot Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unilever $65.76 billion 2.24 $6.22 billion $3.49 17.24 Sadot Group $700.94 million 0.01 $3.99 million $0.23 3.68

Unilever has higher revenue and earnings than Sadot Group. Sadot Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unilever, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Unilever beats Sadot Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements. The Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing products comprising soap and shower; deodorants; and oral care products, such as toothpaste, toothbrush, and mouthwash products. The Home Care segment is involved in the sale of fabric care products, including washing powders and liquids, and rinse conditioners; and fabric enhancers, and home and hygiene products. The Nutrition segment provides dressings products, such as mayonnaise and ketchup; sells scratch cooking aids consist of soups, bouillons, and seasonings; plant-based meat; beverages; and functional nutrition products, including Horlicks and Boost, as well as tea products. The Ice Cream segment offers ice cream products including in-home and out-of-home ice creams. The company provides its products under the AXE, Ben & Jerry's, Cif, Clear, Closeup, Comfort, Cornetto, Dermalogica, Domestos, Dove, Dove Men+Care, Hellmann's, Horlicks, Knorr, LUX, Lifebuoy, Liquid I.V., Magnum, Nutrafol, OMO, Paula's Choice, Pepsodent, Pond's, Rexona, Rexona, Sunlight, Sunsilk, Surf, TRESemmé, Vaseline, Wall's, Breyers, and Yasso brand names. Unilever PLC was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Sadot Group

Sadot Group Inc. provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa. The company is also involved in the food service operations across the United States. The company was formerly known as Muscle Maker Inc. and changed its name to Sadot Group Inc. Sadot Group Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

