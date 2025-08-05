Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Ithaka Group LLC

Ithaka Group LLC decreased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,328 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for 2.3% of Ithaka Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $11,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,125,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,125,476 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2,571.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498,167 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $473,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254,898 shares during the period. Toyota Motor Corp purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,192,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,644,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Uber Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,355,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,831,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,039 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $88.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $185.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.47. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $97.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

