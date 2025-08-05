Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Has $9.08 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $709,778,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,941 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,863,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,401,000 after purchasing an additional 908,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,344,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,723,000 after acquiring an additional 819,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.29 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.98. The company has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

