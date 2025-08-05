TIAA Trust National Association Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,472 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 price objective (up from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.36.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of LNG stock opened at $242.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.66 and a 12-month high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

