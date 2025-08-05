TIAA Trust National Association Decreases Stock Position in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its holdings in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,908 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Shell were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shell by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Shell by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in shares of Shell by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Santander downgraded Shell to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.30 price objective (down previously from $78.90) on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.

Shell Trading Down 0.3%

Shell stock opened at $71.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.32. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $74.18. The stock has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.29. Shell had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $66.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.41%.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.