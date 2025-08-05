TIAA Trust National Association Boosts Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,026,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,247,000 after buying an additional 15,722,197 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,018,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 220.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,027,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,363,000 after buying an additional 2,083,645 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 815.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,073,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,234,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.36.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

