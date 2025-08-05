Three Seasons Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Three Seasons Wealth LLC increased its holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Three Seasons Wealth LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,626,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,026,000 after acquiring an additional 13,918 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in MSCI by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 853,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,079,000 after acquiring an additional 25,325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MSCI by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 784,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,702,000 after acquiring an additional 48,524 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 590,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 61,179.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,892,000 after buying an additional 504,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $571.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $563.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $564.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. MSCI Inc has a twelve month low of $486.73 and a twelve month high of $642.45.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $772.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial raised MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $654.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 84 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $548.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,089.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,279,951 shares in the company, valued at $702,296,314.19. The trade was a 0.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,599. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

