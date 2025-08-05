Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 304.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Amgen by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Amgen by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen Dividend Announcement

AMGN opened at $301.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.40. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $339.17. The firm has a market cap of $162.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 86.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Erste Group Bank cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.27.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

