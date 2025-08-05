Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 9,569 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $11,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IOO. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $111.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.71. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $82.79 and a one year high of $113.28.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.