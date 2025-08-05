Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 80,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $441.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.50. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $366.32 and a 12 month high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

