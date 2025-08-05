Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $18.60 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.2% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $18,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 289.4% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSM opened at $238.82 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $248.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 42.91%. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.6499 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

