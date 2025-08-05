The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Kroger were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,989,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,207,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,829,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,054,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7,363.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,706,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,535 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.16.

Kroger Trading Up 0.3%

Kroger stock opened at $71.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In related news, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,749,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 75,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,791.92. This represents a 33.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $272,834.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 85,850 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,718.50. This represents a 4.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,422,926 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

