Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Advyzon Investment Management LLC

Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 126.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,339,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $26,661,000. Sentry LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Compound Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 871,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,160,000 after purchasing an additional 241,414 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TSM opened at $238.82 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $248.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 42.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.6499 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

