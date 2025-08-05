T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.6%

T-Mobile US stock opened at $241.01 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $185.39 and a one year high of $276.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.08, for a total value of $16,837,027.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 646,473,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,851,846,809.12. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 199,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,910,750. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,555,330 shares of company stock worth $360,568,811 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

