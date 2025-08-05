Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 394 Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEAR. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000.

Get iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NEAR opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $51.40.

About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.