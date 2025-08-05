Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Trims Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL cut its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Melius downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $122.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $217,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,743.05. The trade was a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $87,885.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,682. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,826 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.8%

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $76.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of -134.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.83.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -42.11%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

