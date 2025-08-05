Smithfield Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 86,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,269,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 51,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $892,000.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $290.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.12. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $170.11 and a 52-week high of $297.38. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

