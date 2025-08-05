Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,489,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,797,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,313 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sempra Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,181,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,978,000 after acquiring an additional 538,919 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,666,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,037 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sempra Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,168,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,651,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,069,000 after buying an additional 1,936,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra Energy news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $595,193.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,117.94. This represents a 32.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,000. This trade represents a 9.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $83.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.75. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $95.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 22.15%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.58.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

