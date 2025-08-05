Renasant Bank Has $825,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Renasant Bank lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,008,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,792 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19,297.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,586,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,739 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $232,664,000. JP Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,716.0% during the first quarter. JP Wealth Management Inc. now owns 981,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,668,000 after acquiring an additional 976,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,519,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,207,000 after acquiring an additional 518,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.1%

IWD stock opened at $194.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.43 and a 200-day moving average of $189.15. The company has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.