Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Holdings Raised by American Assets Inc.

American Assets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 200.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.4% of American Assets Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. American Assets Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,291,000 after acquiring an additional 814,713 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 149,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $571.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $537.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $601.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.39.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $3,675,600 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $761.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $841.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

