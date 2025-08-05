Red Violet (RDVT) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Red Violet to post earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter.

Red Violet Stock Performance

Shares of RDVT stock opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.09. Red Violet has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $52.24. The company has a market capitalization of $629.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.89 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Transactions at Red Violet

In other Red Violet news, CEO Derek Dubner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $462,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 580,379 shares in the company, valued at $26,819,313.59. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Alan Dell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 172,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,991,121.60. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Violet

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Red Violet stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Red Violet, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RDVT Free Report ) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Red Violet were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Red Violet in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

