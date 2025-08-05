Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $6.75 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $144.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.87 and its 200-day moving average is $168.14. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.73 and a 52-week high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.62.

Get Our Latest Report on ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.