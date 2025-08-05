Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVRG. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Evergy Trading Up 2.2%

EVRG stock opened at $73.12 on Tuesday. Evergy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.28 and a 1-year high of $73.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.28 and its 200-day moving average is $67.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

