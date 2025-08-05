Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Entergy makes up 1.1% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 25.0% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 168.3% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Entergy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho set a $97.00 price target on Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Entergy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,279. This trade represents a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $91.65 on Tuesday. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $57.58 and a one year high of $91.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.29.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.85%.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

