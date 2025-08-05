Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Has $774,000 Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.80. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $63.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

