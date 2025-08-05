Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Has $474,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 241.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,611,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,554 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 370.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,369,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,738 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,087,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,472,000 after purchasing an additional 809,106 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 11,271.4% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 614,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,694,000 after acquiring an additional 608,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,130,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,843,000 after acquiring an additional 536,918 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average of $58.51. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

