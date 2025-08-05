Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of FXI stock opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $39.14.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

