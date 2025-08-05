Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 4,621 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,875 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 242.0% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 36,833 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 26,063 shares in the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 171.0% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 122,352 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 77,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 50.8% during the first quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 40,703 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $396,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,352.80. This represents a 47.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Arete Research raised Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.35.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE VZ opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $47.35.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 63.17%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

