Raiffeisen Bank International AG Grows Position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.08. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 74.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. UBS Group reduced their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.