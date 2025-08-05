Q4 EPS Forecast for Standex International Reduced by Analyst

Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Standex International in a research report issued on Monday, August 4th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.39. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Standex International’s current full-year earnings is $7.90 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q1 2027 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.50 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. Standex International had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $222.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Standex International from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

Standex International Price Performance

Shares of SXI opened at $187.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. Standex International has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $212.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Standex International news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 355 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $55,426.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,087.67. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Standex International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Standex International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Standex International by 20.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Standex International by 24.1% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Standex International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

