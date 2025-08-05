Q3 Earnings Estimate for UBSI Issued By DA Davidson

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for United Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on UBSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.93.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.98 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 7.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $28,526,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,948,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,856,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,196,000 after purchasing an additional 235,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,774,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,614,000 after purchasing an additional 213,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

