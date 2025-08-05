Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $150.80 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $149.91 and a one year high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.88.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

