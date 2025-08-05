Post (POST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.67 per share and revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Post to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Post stock opened at $105.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.00. Post has a 52-week low of $103.33 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

In other news, Director William P. Stiritz bought 186,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.11 per share, for a total transaction of $20,375,201.40. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,298,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,027,556.37. The trade was a 4.54% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $190,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,546.47. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 74.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 24,514 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Post by 181.1% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Post by 12.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Post by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on POST shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Post from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Post from $133.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

