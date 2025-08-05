Plan Group Financial LLC Raises Stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Plan Group Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,492 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $25,404,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in General Motors by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 6,111,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,428,000 after buying an additional 1,712,033 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,651 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:GM opened at $52.78 on Tuesday. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.78. The firm has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. General Motors’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of General Motors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GM

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.