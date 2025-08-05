Plan Group Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 3,467 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Plan Group Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0%

MGK opened at $379.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $362.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.01. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $262.65 and a 12 month high of $387.43.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

