Plan Group Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Plan Group Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $42,320,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,699,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,807,000 after acquiring an additional 404,863 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,182,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,537,000 after acquiring an additional 242,300 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $9,947,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $9,349,000.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Christopher Lee Turner sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $195,712.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,084 shares in the company, valued at $315,096.32. The trade was a 38.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of ASO opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average is $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.34 and a 12-month high of $64.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASO has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital set a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

