Plan Group Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Plan Group Financial LLC grew its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 67.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 72.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,221.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 830.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

HASI opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 11.04 and a quick ratio of 11.04.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 161.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. Wall Street Zen cut HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

View Our Latest Report on HASI

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.