Plan Group Financial LLC Acquires 580 Shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Plan Group Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,481 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in Shell by 103.4% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHEL. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.30 target price (down previously from $78.90) on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday. Santander cut shares of Shell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Shell from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL stock opened at $71.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $58.54 and a 1-year high of $74.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.03. The company has a market capitalization of $212.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. Shell had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $66.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 64.41%.

Shell declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

